112 Wine & Coffee Shoppe prepares for outdoor seating

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants are starting to prepare to open outdoor seating as part of the governor’s latest allowance to the stay at home order. A wine and coffee shop in Hoopeston is going the extra mile to make outdoor seating an option for the customers.

112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe just had its grand opening on March 8. A week later they had to shut down because of the government restrictions caused by COVID-19.

It was an unexpected disappointment for the new business. But now that the governor announced outdoor seating will be allowed for restaurants next Friday, the owners decided to start preparing by laying down a cement patio space in the parking lot.

Soon their customers will have a new place to sit down to order wine, coffee and food. “Having people sit outside for dining was a plan that we wanted to do eventually,” said owner Emily Brown. “But we decided to go through with it right away because there was some urgency. So my husband and his construction crew got together and started it and here it is!” The owners said they plan to open up outdoor seating as soon as possible. But they are still waiting for more specific guidelines and rules from the governor on how to operate this during the pandemic.