Coronavirus closings and cancellations list

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 amongst court participants have resulted in some trials being postponed, new protocols on devices in court, as well as minimizing the number of people called for jury selection in some courts across the area.

In Sangamon County, two trials have been postponed due to virus concerns, Judge John Madonia said, although one, a murder trial, is still slated to proceed as-scheduled on Monday. For jury members required to participate, Madonia said the court has attempted to reduce the number of potential jurors called into the building at one time.