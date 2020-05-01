Contact tracing discussed during governor’s press conference

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor Pritzker talked about the importance of contact tracing during the pandemic.

He said contact tracing is when someone is notified they may have been exposed to someone that tested positive for COVID-19. This allows the person to know before symptoms start so they can get tested and start isolation.

Pritzker said this is not a new concept and has been used in other pandemics throughout history. He said it is important because it helps to reduce the spread of the virus.

The governor mentioned the state looking into dedicated contact tracers that would have the job of interviewing contacts. In order to protect the patient/contact’s privacy, this would be an anonymous process. The tracer would interview the person and have them trace their steps from the previous 14 days. This would be done over the phone, through an app. The person would only be interviewed in person if absolutely necessary. Health officials said this would be done in the case of a homeless individual or someone that is severely ill.

After the interview, they would then begin the process of testing and learning about resources like housing and food delivery to help them during isolation. Pritzker said this process is to help stop the spread and “move back to normalcy.”

The amount of people needed to become tracers is not set right now. The governor used an example of 30 workers per 100,000 residents, but he said that could change depending on the need. It was mentioned that a set amount of people would not be hired all at once, but work up to the needed amount of tracers. Information in regards to how to become a tracer has yet to be announced.

Friday was also the day the governor’s modified stay-at-home order when into effect.

One of the changes includes allowing gatherings for worship. This comes after a lawsuit alleged the governor’s executive order discriminated against people of faith and considered them second-class citizens. Now the government is changing the order to consider “the free exercise of religion” as an “essential act.” However, people must still gather in small groups and continue to use social distancing.

For retail shops that are considered non-essential, they will be able to reopen to complete telephone and online orders. These will be done through curbside pick-up and delivery.

Healthcare providers will be able to perform elective surgeries under the modified order. Under the original order, surgeries for emergency medical conditions and cancer could still be done, but elective ones were canceled.

Other changes include the opening of golf courses, but with some rules. Golfers will need to book their tee times in advance and can only play in pairs. Also, they cannot rent golf carts and pro shops will remain closed.

For other outdoor activities, some state parks will reopen on Friday. They will start a phased reopening under the guidance of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. According to the order, people can go fishing and boating, but only in groups of no more than two people.