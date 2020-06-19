Congressman delivers protective equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Congressman Rodney Davis wanted to make sure frontline workers have access to one item that is not as easy to get your hands on as other forms of personal protective equipment (PPE) are.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association (IMA) said John Deere Company, headquartered in Illinois, made more than 400 thousand face shields for first responders, healthcare workers and veterans home workers.

Friday, IMA and Congressman Davis gave out around 600 of the shields to emergency operators, church organizations and senior living centers in Taylorville and Springfield.

The congressman stressed the importance of safety.

“Our healthcare workers not only have to wear masks but they also have to have some eye protection with things like shields. There have been a shortage of shields in this country.

I really want to thank John Deere for stepping up to fill that void and now we get a chance to fill that void here at Aperion,” Davis said.

Aperion Care in Springfield said their employees and residents have been healthy during the pandemic. They said they hope today’s donation can help them stay that way.