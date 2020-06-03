Community based testing sites to reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– After closing down for two days, most state managed COVID-19 testing sites will reopen Wednesday.

Late Sunday night, the state’s Department of Public Health announcing all of its testing sites would be closed on Monday, like the one at market place mall in Champaign. They stayed closed Tuesday. IDPH said they shut down the sites out of an abundance of caution to protect staffers and patients.

Health leaders around Illinois said they were glad to see people wearing masks while exercising their right. The problem is that the coronavirus is still out there and protesters were standing a little too close for comfort. After seeing the crowds gathered in Urbana and Springfield Monday, both county health departments are suggesting people that people who came out get tested.

“Everybody has been out and about but if they have been wearing masks that is helpful but if they were exposed and close to people, one of the things we recommend is that they go get tested if they are concerned they have been exposed during one or more of these events. The tests are free and pretty easily available,” said Sangamon County Public Health Director Gail O’Neill.