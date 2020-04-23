Clinic to become drive-through COVID-19 testing site

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A health care clinic in Vermilion County will soon become a drive-through testing site.

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness in Danville will start this service on Friday. It can serve residents in both Champaign and Vermilion Counties.

People must meet one of these four conditions to qualify for testing:

Have symptoms and live in temporary housing

Have symptoms and known exposure to someone who tested positive

Have chronic health conditions that could put them more at risk of complications

They are front line workers, like first responders and state employees

“I think it’s good for people in the community to know that there are resources there, and that we’re really committed to the community, both Danville and Champaign-Urbana,” said Raul Garza. “And we were really thoughtful about making Danville a testing site.” The testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last hour will be reserved for front line workers. You must call or go online to set up an appointment.