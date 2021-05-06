City of Decatur to take applications for small business assistance program

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Small business owners can soon apply for grant money to help with expenses from the pandemic.

In a news release, officials said the City was awarded $1.2 million from the DCEO CURE-ES program. That program helps small businesses with financial assistance.

“Hotels/motels, bars and restaurants, non-profits, as well as other small businesses are encouraged to apply immediately online for this grant opportunity to help alleviate the financial constraint that COVID-19 has had on businesses.”

The money would cover expenses Decatur business owners incurred between March 1 and December 30, 2020. “Reimbursements must be related [to] outdoor dining expenses, PPE purchases, as well as mortgage/rent and utility relief.”

Applications can be turned in online between May 10 and 3 p.m. on May 28.