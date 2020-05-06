City looks to give aid to residents & businesses during pandemic

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of dollars will soon be given out to people in need in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council approved a plan to get $593,099 in financial aid from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD). $200,000 of that would be given directly to people with low to moderate income who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis.

They would be able to get up to $1,250 per household. This money would be able to help about 160 families.

$370,000 would go to small business owners–up to $10,000 each. That is only for those who have not received other financial assistance from the government. The mayor said this money will be able to help around 30 businesses. “I hear from people every day that are either closed or nearly closed and a number of those places, if they don’t get a substantial shot in the arm, they will not reopen,” said Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. People who are independently employed can apply for up to $2,000.

The last $20,000 will pay for the staff needed to process the applications. Eligibility for the money is first come, first serve based on the order of applications.

The City will submit this plan to HUD for approval. They said they hope the money will be able to be given out within a few weeks after that.