City leaders help feed community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Council members in city in one Central Illinois continue to do good deeds for their community outside of their chamber. We told you about a Springfield alderman who gave out more 700 face masks to community members in need. Now, he is teaming up with another council member to giveaway something else the community needs.

Come Saturday, hundreds in the capital city will be able to pick a meal while keeping a safe distance. Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory is teaming up with Ward 3 Alderwoman Doris Turner and local businesses to provide 300 free chicken lunches. Cars can pull up to Boyd’s New Generation on South Grand and get a full meal, free of charge, no questions asked. Gregory said he hopes this will help some families during their time of need.

“You know, it’s tough times for a lot of people. And no matter what, an extra free meal never hurts anybody. You we care about that, we’re going to give it to the first 300 people and deliver some meals to some seniors and then go back to the drawing board,” Gregory said. The lunches will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, while supplies last.

The alderman said 8,000 people live in his ward. While he knows he cannot feed all of them with the lunches he plans to continue to find ways to give back and make sure everyone gets some help during the pandemic.