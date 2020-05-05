City asks staff to voluntarily furlough employment

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City is asking staff to voluntarily furlough their employment to offset the revenue loss because of the pandemic.

The city manager sent a letter to about 450 employees on Thursday. It allows staff members to keep their health insurance benefits as if they were still employed.

No positions have been cut or forcefully furloughed. This is just a temporary option given to current employees to help compensate for the anticipated drop in revenue.

City leaders are expecting the financial effects on the budget to be severe because of the pandemic. “We know our sales tax revenue is going to be down. Looking at video gaming, we bring in about $125,000 per month and we’re not getting that,” said Pat McDaniel, Decatur City Council member. “There most likely will be layoffs based on loss of revenue. But we won’t know for sure until we get a better handle on how much that is.” The city manager said no employees have been laid off yet.

While they do not have an exact number, a few people have already volunteered to be temporarily furloughed.