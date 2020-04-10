City allows temporary sale of prepackaged liquor at curbside

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. announced the City will temporarily allow some businesses to sell their existing stock of prepackaged liquor using curbside service.

Those businesses can sell the liquor curbside on Friday and Saturday as well as April 17 and 18 from 4 – 8 p.m. Officials said orders must be picked up only during this time. Businesses cannot sell or fill growlers, mixed drinks, or any other item that is not in its original packaging.

Customers are asked to call ahead with their order so the businesses can work on them. Once you arrive at the curbside area, you are asked to stay in your car while an employee places your order in the trunk.

If protocol is not followed, Williams said it will result in “immediate termination of the violator’s ability to use this option.” He also said if there are violations by several people or facilities, it may result in the revocation of the the license holders’ ability to use this option.

The businesses that can use this option are as follows: