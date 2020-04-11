Church to host drive-in Easter service

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, Easter celebrations are going to be a little different, especially at one church.

Bible Baptist Church is having a drive-in service Sunday morning. The Public Health District Administrator said she is not in favor of this, but gave guidance to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

All cars have to be parked at least six feet away from each other. Everyone will stay inside their cars and windows will have to be closed. The cars should also only have members of the same family inside.

Pastor Mark Smith said it is important to get his congregation together, even if it is unorthodox. This is the most important day of the year for Christianity. The resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. So that’s why it’s very important to me, it’s very important to our church body as well. Everybody is invited. We want everybody to come,” said Smith.

The service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Public Health said people from their department and police will be monitoring to make sure vehicles are safely distanced. If they are not, Public Health said they will be stopped.