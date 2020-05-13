Charleston Rehab & Healthcare resident is third person to die of COVID-19 in county

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Health Department announced a third COVID-19 death in the county.

Officials said the patient was a resident at the Charleston Rehab and Healthcare facility. Additionally, the health department said there are two new COVID-19 cases in the county. This brings the county’s total to 64 positive cases with 22 recovered; 36 recovering; and three deaths.

Of the county’s 64 positive cases, officials said 39 are associated with Charleston Rehab and Healthcare. Not all of those associated with the facility are Coles County residents.