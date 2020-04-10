Champaign County sees 8 additional COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County now has eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s overall total of confirmed cases to 82, public health officials said Friday.

No additional deaths have been reported, leaving the county’s mortality rate at two deaths.

Earlier Thursday, public health officials took to Facebook to urge residents to continue to “flatten the curve” by adhering to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Stay-At-Home order.

According to CUPHD’s website as of Friday, there are 40 active cases; 40 people who have recovered and eight people who have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.