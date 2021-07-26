Champaign County resident among winners of ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery drawing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Illinois Governor’s Office said one person from Champaign County received $100,000 for the “All In for the Win” drawing.

In a news release, officials said the Illinois Department of Public Health will notify the three $100,000 winners starting Monday afternoon. The winners are from Champaign County, Bolingbrook and Vernon Hills.

Those winners are from the July 26 drawing. Officials said, “Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won.” They continued to say IDPH will call from (312) 814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. “Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes.”

This is the third drawing for the “All In for the Win” vaccine lottery.

Additionally, the Governor’s Office announced Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to vaccinate over 50 percent of eligible youth. Officials stated children as young as 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. They also said those who get vaccinated have a chance to win $3 million in scholarship awards. There are 17 $150,000 scholarships still available.