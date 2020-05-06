Central Illinois Foodbank to hold distributions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Foodbank will be holding drive-through food distributions this weekend in Lincoln and Springfield.

On Friday, they will be set up at the Lincoln Banquet Center from 3-5 p.m.. Then on Saturday, they will have distribution at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For the distribution at the fairgrounds, families are asked to enter the Main Gate from Sangamon Avenue and turn left at Happy Hollow.

These distributions come as the Disaster Household Distribution program is allowing the Foodbank to increase access to food for families during this time. Officials said DHD gives boxed foods to households using existing inventories of USDA-purchased foods.

The Foodbank is planning to hold drive-through food distributions in five different counties. Each household will get prepackaged boxes with a variety of foods including fruit, eggs, soups, sauces, beans, juices and meat.

Families are asked to have space cleared in their car’s trunk or back seat to ensure everyone’s safety.