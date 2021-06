Central Illinois COVID-19 vaccination data

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Have you ever been curious about the vaccination rates in your area? The Illinois Department of Public Health has updated information regarding those numbers.

These numbers are as of Thursday, June 17.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY – 45.26%

CASS COUNTY – 41.12%

CHRISTIAN COUNTY – 32.05%

COLES COUNTY – 31.25%

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – 27.59%

DEWITT COUNTY – 35.50%

EDGAR COUNTY – 29.95%

EFFINGHAM COUNTY – 32.16%

FORD COUNTY – 37.50%

IROQUOIS COUNTY – 32.69%

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – 35.97%

MACON COUNTY – 35.48%

MACOUPIN COUNTY – 37.87%

MCLEAN COUNTY – 44.55%

MENARD COUNTY – 40.74%

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – 36.23%

MORGAN COUNTY – 38.58%

MOULTRIE COUNTY – 29.45%

PIATT COUNTY – 39.55%

SANGAMON COUNTY – 46.45%

SHELBY COUNTY – 27.59%

VERMILION COUNTY – 30.02%

For updated daily information, click here.