Cases confirmed at The Villas Senior Care Community

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — One county in central Illinois is seeing their first confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to a senior living facility.

The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman has seven positive cases of the illness connected to the property. Four employees and three residents make up the number of cases.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health confirmed one resident at the facility died Thursday after catching the illness. They confirmed a health care worker at the community was the first to test positive back in early March.

The facility has a no visitor policy and the county’s public health director said they have fully cooperated with the investigation. “They have been informing us and we’ve been working especially since we had one employee early on that we had kind of were able to talk to them and knew that we were in good communication with them so they’ve kept us totally informed,” said Gail O’Neill. “We’ve worked with helping to get them some PPE. We’ve had a couple deliveries and we’ll do another one.”

The county said the state’s health department is going to deliver testing kits to the nursing home in the next day or two so staffers can provide testing to patients. The confirmed cases at Villas Senior Care Community are the first long-term care facility related cases in Sangamon County.