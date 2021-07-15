Carle Health warning people not to ‘doctor and drive’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Telehealth appointments are like going to see your doctor, which is why officials with Carle are telling people not to do it while driving.

They said it’s putting everyone around you at risk, and making it harder for them to do their jobs, and you should treat a telehealth call like you would any normal check-up.

They said if you need to pay attention to the road, you simply can’t give them all of your attention. Doctors said it’s extremely important, because they don’t want to miscommunicate and give you the wrong advice.

“While you’re driving, not only could you get into an accident, you’re also not getting the advantage of this visit,” Physician’s Assistant Naser Jahanbiglar said. “This is obviously something that’s important for you and for us.”

Doctors also reported plenty of patients have gotten distracted during calls because they were scrolling through social media, exercising, and even smoking. They’re recommending that if you do have a telehealth call, to take it in a private area where there aren’t any outside distractions.