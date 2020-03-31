Care facilities give care resources as case numbers rise in county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials announced five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county.

This comes as numbers of people diagnosed with the virus continue to rise around the state. Officials said there are now 29 confirmed cases in Champaign County. They said the county has “community transmission” which means the virus is circulating among the community and infecting people who are not sure how or where they were infected.

People are urged to stay home as much as they can and self-monitor for symptoms. This means checking daily for fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.

Officials with the Champaign County Emergency Operations Center are planning for a surge in patients at hospitals and clinics. They said they know how to isolate patients within their facilities at Carle Hospital, OSF Hospital and Christie Clinic as they already treat patients with a variety of infectious diseases on a daily basis.

Staff members are being trained on how to isolate and treat patients in the appropriate spaces using specialized equipment. They are also training on how to properly use personal protective equipment.

Carle is offering an online screening tool. The smart form will guide patients through questions to assess their symptoms and risk. It will also provide guidance on how, where or if they should seek care.

If you would like to help supply places like Christie Clinic with face masks, they are now accepting donations. The clinic is accepting hand-made masks for non-clinical staff. Officials said while masks do not prevent COVID-19, they may prevent the spread of germs for people outside of patient care. You can find directions for the masks online. Please email christiec@christieclinic.com to coordinate pickup.