Businesses donations from pink heart campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– In the middle of this crisis, a bright spot for some community members has been recognizing the hard work of health care workers. Businesses in Springfield came up with a way to recognize the heroes on the front lines and today. They were able to hand deliver a reward for those workers.

For months, the city of Springfield has been covered in pink hearts. From t-shirts, to bumper stickers and yard signs, people have been standing in solidarity with front line workers.

“When many people were nervous and scared to go into their communities, health care workers were front and center in taking this nightmare right off the front and I think it’s important we show support,” said Jay Capriotti, Primo Design’s general manager.

Primo Designs created the graphic and sold more than 1,000 t-shirts. Ace Sign Company created the yard signs and partnered with stores around the state to sell 16.000 of them.

“It’s 8.95 per sign. At the end of the day, we had about $15,000 raised from the signs that were sold. To that ace sign company went ahead and decided to add another $5,000 to that,” said Todd Bringuet, Ace Sign CEO.

Nurses battling the pandemic daily say the small gestures mean a lot to them.

“When I see them on my way home from work or even on my way to work, it’s just a great reminder of the impact we are having as healthcare workers but also the appreciation we are being shown

Because we are recognized as a big role in this pandemic and we are being shown a lot of recognition. It makes it all worth it,” Corrine Weber, a first-year registered nurse at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

“The community’s been awesome. You’ve seen hearts everywhere, we’ve had food donated to us especially those nights where we’ve been so busy and then all of sudden we have lunch for us, it’s great. I love that we’ve been so supported and just feel like heroes,” said Valerie Brunworth, another registered nurse at the hospital.

The companies donated a combined total of $24,000 to the foundations of HSHS St. John’s and Memorial Medical Center. HSHS said the money will go into their general relief fund. Money in the fund was recently used to buy ICU equipment. You can find about how you can show your support here.