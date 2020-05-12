Business receives grant from Verizon

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– We have seen so many people stepping up to help one another during this difficult time. Now, we are hearing about a large corporation helping a small business right here in Central Illinois. One local business in Jacksonville said a grant from Verizon wireless will help them reopen their doors.

Ever since late March, Verizon Wireless has hosted weekly concerts to keep people entertained during isolation. During the performances, viewers around the nation are encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses. Verizon then unlocks the funds for some business to help them in the midst of the pandemic. The owner of Annabel Lee’s boutique and Tea Room in Jacksonville found out her business is getting $10,000 dollars in grant money and she couldn’t be more excited.

“I can’t wait! I can’t wait to see everybody. I cannot wait to do this, we’ve missed it so much. You don’t realize what you have until it’s gone. And if this hasn’t done anything else, it’s made us realize what we did have,” said owner April Coop.

She said she plans to use the money on PPE for her employees and replacing most of the food inventory she had to give away before temporarily closing the doors.

Although Coop feels the grant will help tremendously, she said the boutique ans tea room will likely have to wait until Phase Four of the governor’s plan to reopen the state as they will have to get online ordering operations up and running along with configuring the restaurant for social distancing.