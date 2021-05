ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — Dropping COVID-19 numbers means more fans in Major League ballparks. In St. Louis, the Cardinals will return to full capacity at Busch Stadium starting next month.

It will happen June 14 against Miami. St. Louis dropped its mask requirement for fully-vaccinated fans on May 14.

The Cardinals will continue to have limited seating in pods for home games through June 9.

Only Texas, among the 30 Major League teams, began this season at 100 percent.