Brides-to-be try on dresses at home through virtual appointments

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Future brides may not be able to say “yes” to a wedding date, but right now, they can still say “yes” to the dress.

Michelle’s Bridal and Tuxedo in Urbana is doing virtual appointments and try-ons with brides-to-be. Once the bride has the virtual appointment with a stylist, they will be sent five best-matched dresses to try on.

Managers said this is far from the ideal experience, but there are some perks to online gown shopping. “Brides have actually really enjoyed them,” said Morgan Stone, Operations Manger.”The things you couldn’t do at a normal appointment, they’re being able to do. Like one bride was stuck between two dresses, so she got to keep going back and forth at her house all day long, and stayed in them for hours. So things like that that you couldn’t do at the store.” They said so far there has been a good deal of interest in the program and some brides have been able to say “yes” at home.