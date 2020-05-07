Brainerd switches production to hand sanitizer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An industrial chemical company has converted some of its factories to produce hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brainerd Chemical Company has plants in several different states, including one in Danville. Because there is still such a severe need for hand sanitizer, they are offering to make that instead.

“We’re very fortunate. We’re still making money and all of our people are employed. We’re doing a lot better than most. So we feel obligated to help,” said Neil Morgan, Brainerd President. Typically Brainerd Chemical Company manufactures products for the food industry and oil business. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage in hand sanitizer across the nation, they are producing that as well. “We got the World Health Organization’s formula and we got FDA approval to blend it. So we started making it mainly for first responders,” said Morgan.

In the months past, and months to come, the pandemic continues to take thousands of lives. Morgan knew converting their production was one way his company could make positive impact during such a tragic time. “We have a responsibility to be good neighbors and good stewards.” One of the factories is in Danville. So, the company reached out to Vermilion Advantage to partner in outreach to find the need for hand sanitizer in this area and beyond.

“It’s really great to see a local company have the capability ad have the desire to help out because it’s not something they have to do,” said Tinisha Spain. “In the midst of this crisis, this is a shining example of how to get creative.” Vermilion Advantage will be reaching out to different organizations and companies to get the word out about what Brainerd is doing.

“The shortage that we’re going to see with hand sanitizer and PPE is going to ripple on for months,” said Spain. “When he called, I instantly though of the hospitals, the clinics, the schools. This could be so big for not only our area, but also regionally and even for the country.” In the last 30 days, the company has produced about 45,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.