Boys & Girls Club moves Great Futures Dinner online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club will not be meeting in-person for their Great Futures Dinner, instead they are moving the fundraiser online.

The organization initially had a goal to raise $60,000 for their programs at the event. Due to the circumstances, the virtual event is free to attend. But they are still hoping to raise at least $25,000.

It will take place April 23 at 6 p.m. Former Illinois Basketball player Stephen Bardo is speaking at the event as they plan to celebrate what the club has done for kids in the passed year.

For more information, click here.