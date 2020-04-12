Boy gets birthday surpirse

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Roman Hastings walked outside, expecting to just see an Amazon package. Instead, he saw an even bigger surprise just in time for his birthday.

“I keep asking my dad what is this happening right here.. I’m like what’s happening? ” said Hastings.

Because of social distancing, Roman didn’t expect that all his family and friends would still be there to celebrate his tenth birthday.

“This year because of what’s going on, we can’t really have a party so we tried to work around it and instead had a little parade. Everybody is 6 feet apart and he got to see friends he hasn’t seen in a while,” said Roman’s dad, Ryan Hastings.

During a time where people are being told to practice social distancing, some kids may not be able to celebrate how they would like. Roman’s family and friends were still able to drive-by and make the day special for him and each other.

Roman says this is a birthday he will never forget. “I was like I didn’t think it was real.”

