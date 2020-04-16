Board postpones vote on furloughs for some county employees

1  of  2
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Board is considering furloughing some county employees because of lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, but that vote will be made at a later time.

They held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the matter. The board said the general fund like the sheriff’s office are being affected. Others like the health department that get funding from grants are not being affected. There has been no indication how many people need to be furloughed so far.

The board decided Thursday to hold off on the vote. They said they were looking for more information before making a decision.

