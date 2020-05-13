Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois gives $20,000 to CHELP

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) awarded a $20,000 grant to CHELP as they help their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHELP gives in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities. Officials said they will use the money to “implement In-Home Care worker support and benefits to enhance their first-line response in serving the elderly and disabled in Macon County during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Officials said this grant is part of a $1.5 million COVID-19 Community Collaboration Fund from BCBSIL. They selected 75 organizations across the state that are working to address needs in their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. Officials said each organization was given $20,000 grants.