Bill proposes allowing preventative dental services in schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a proposal in the works that could help your children. State Senator Julie Morrison is sponsoring a bill to allow preventative dental services in schools–and that could create a school-based dental program for services like teeth cleanings.

The idea behind this new measure is to prevent poor dental health in children and teens. It calls for services to be provided outside the dentist office and in school settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 20 percent of children between the ages of 5-11 have at least one untreated cavity. It is 13 percent for children between 12-19.

The CDC also said students who have poor dental health tend to miss more school and have lower grades than those who do not.

The bill passed the Senate Health Committee already and is now heading to the full Senate.