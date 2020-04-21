Big Brothers Big Sisters continues support for children through pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is making sure children get the one-on-one mentoring they need even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization services families in Champaign, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermilion counties. In a release, officials said because of the pandemic, “mentoring is more important than ever, as it can be that extra support for a family in this difficult time.” So, BBBS is creating a different way to reach out to those in need while maintaining social distancing.

Mentors (Bigs) and mentees (Littles) are meeting virtually. They are using resources like interactive games and other tools to manage stress, maintain focus and combat negative influences.

In addition to helping their current families, BBBS is also looking for other children ages 5-12 who want to enroll in the program. They are holding virtual information sessions. Anyone who wants to become a mentor can also do so online. You can find enrollment information on the BBBS website.

You can also make donations online. The organization’s CEO, Jeanne Stahlheber, said with the postponement of their fundraisers they could face up to $400,000 in lost revenue. She said donations can help with funding community- and school-based activities.