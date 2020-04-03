“Baskets of Blessings” delivered to patients

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two groups with Hospital Sisters Health System are working together to bring some blessings to patients in home and hospice care.

Team members from HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois and HSHS Home Care Central Illinois partnered to create “Baskets of Blessings” for patients. In a release, officials said more than 1,000 baskets will be delivered. Those baskets are filled with games, treats, fresh fruit and essentials like soap, toothbrushes and hygiene items. Many of the items came from a partnership with several area shops.

Shawna O’Dell, executive director of post-acute care at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, said this is a tough time for these patients during the pandemic. “These baskets are our way to share acts of kindness, care and compassion as an extension of our mission to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people.” They started delivering the baskets on March 31 and will continue until Easter.