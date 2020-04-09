Baker donates cookies to nurses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You remember the children’s book If You Give A Mouse A Cookie? A couple of bakers thought, what if you give a nurse a cookie? 200 to be exact and to dozens of nurses at Carle Hospital.

Hopscotch Bakery started up a cookie program, where people could pay to order cookies to donate to nurses. The owners said the response was overwhelming.

It took them two days to whip up batch upon batch of cookies. Then they packed them all up and handed them off. “I don’t know if we’re necessarily serving, I think we’re joining our community. We’re taking it as people want to help, and we want to help facilitate people to do good things,” said Kelly Whiting. They made 300 cookies total. The other 100 cookies were split between the Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments.