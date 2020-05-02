Are people wearing face masks?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Governor Pritzker’s modified executive order now requires people who are over the age of two and medically able to wear a face covering. The governor says he is leaving enforcement up to local governments. He made the announcement about the order over a week ago, giving people time to find the coverings. But are they wearing them? WCIA went around the capital city to find out.

With face masks in tow, Shoppers in Springfield were out in full force Friday. Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said he is relying on retailers to enforce the covering requirement. Managers at Ace Hardware on Walnut said most people have followed the order

“I would say 95 percent of people have. We have had a few people that have come in with no masks and we asks them to put one on. They say they don’t have one. We have had a few people give a little backlash to it but we’re doing okay with it,” said Cheyenne Huff, Ace Hardware Sore Manager.

While most were complaint there, less than a mile away the scene was vastly different. Face masks were not on the minds of many as hundreds came out to protest the stay at home order at the capitol. Some say they even plan to continue their protest when they are out in the community.It still went into effect today, do you plan on following it or honoring it?

When asked if she planned on honoring the latest version of the stay-at-home order, Evelyn Herron, who drove to the capitol from Peoria said, “No, not really. No I don’t actually. I mean he doesn’t have aright to impose his tyranny on me or my family.”

For managers, following the order is all about safety. “It’s been really important to me. I’ve got a little one at home so trying to stay safe, trying to keep everybody here safe. We work pretty tight knit here so it’s kind of like one big family. So obviously I would treat any of my staff or my customers like I would family. Trying to keep them safe is definitely my number one priority, Huff said.

With the exception of Champaign Urbana, county health departments around Central Illinois said they have not seen complaints about the failure to comply with the masks requirements so far. CUPHD said they received six calls about the lack of face coverings and/or lack of social distancing by customers and/or employees of stores.