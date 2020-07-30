Another long-term care facility sees COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Lewis Memorial Christian Village is the latest long-term care facility in Sangamon County to see confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The village’s executive director confirms via the village’s information hotline three staff members and two residents have tested positive for the illness as of Thursday morning. In the recorded message, she said no new residents have tested positive over the last 24 hours and no deaths related to the illness have been reported. Hopson also said no residents or staff members have shown new onset of respiratory systems.

If residents test positive for COVID-19 or begin to show symptoms, Hopson said family members will be notified. Sangamon County Department of Public Health director Gail O’Neill said the facility’s team is following CDC guidelines and cooperating with the health department.