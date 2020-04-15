Alderman distributes masks to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Some places around Springfield are strongly suggesting and even requiring people to wear mask. Now, one alderman is stepping up to help people who are having a tough time finding them.

Ward 2 Alderman Shawn Gregory handed out about 700 masks to people on the east side of the city.

The Sangamon Watch Company donated the masks. Gregory said he wanted to make sure they went to people who need them.

“I thought it was important number one for me to get them some supplies and number two, to really spread the spread the word that this is serious and I think seeing me out with my masks and gloves and stuff like that really painted the picture that if we are forced to go out, we need to protect ourselves and others. Other than that we need to stay in,” Gregory said.

Gregory handed them out to people who were out catching the bus or going to work without a mask.