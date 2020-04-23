ADM to furlough employees in Nebraska and Iowa

NATIONAL (WCIA) — ADM officials said they are reducing ethanol production throughout their U.S. corn processing network to focus on cash flows and divert corn grind to other products like alcohol for hand sanitizer.

They said as part of this process, ADM is “temporarily idling ethanol production” at their corn dry mills in Cedar Rapids, IA. and Columbus, NE. Approximately 90 employees in each facility were notified Thursday that they will be furloughed in the coming weeks.

Officials said during the furlough, employees will still receive medical benefits and will be eligible to apply for state and federal unemployment. They will also have the option to apply for other positions in the company.

The furlough is anticipated to last four months, but officials said it depends on the market condition. “These are very difficult decisions in a very challenging time,” said Chris Cuddy, President, Carbohydrate Solutions. “Unfortunately, the current market conditions and the low consumer demand for gasoline at this time have greatly impacted the entire ethanol industry. Our primary focus is the respect and care of our employees during this time, and we are doing everything we can to support them until market conditions improve and we can look at ways to restart production.”

Additionally, ADM has reduced ethanol grind at its corn wet mill plants and adjusted their grind to make more industrial alcohol for sanitizer and industrial starches for container board.