ADM helps with hand sanitizer production

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) officials said the company has partnered with Sazerac Company, the largest producer of distilled spirits in North America, to help increase hand sanitizer production.

They said ADM is providing industrial ethyl alcohol to Sazerac. They will then produce, package and distribute hand sanitizer to organizations in healthcare, government, military, retail and other industries.

Additionally, ADM is donating around 10,000 1.75 liter bottles of the hand sanitizer to healthcare and long-term care facilities in Decatur through ADM Cares, the company’s social investment program.