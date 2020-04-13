Additional case confirmed for county

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have confirmed one additional case of coronavirus in Iroquois County.
The resident will remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
At the time of this press release Iroquois County has nine individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases:
Case 1: Male in his 50’s
Case 2: Male in his 40’s
Case 3: Male in his 20’s
Case 4: Male in his 30’s
Case 5: Female in her 60’s
Case 6: Male in his 70’s
Case 7: Male in his 40’s
Case 8: Female in her 40’s
Case 9: Female in her 40’s