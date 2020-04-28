73-year-old patient dies from COVID-19; first virus-related death in county

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials have announced the first COVID-19 death in the county.

They said the patient was a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. He tested positive on April 24 and died from complications with the virus on Tuesday. Officials said he did not have any underlying health conditions.

