SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said another resident of The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman has died from COVID-19.

They said the patient was a woman in her 100s that tested positive for the virus on April 24. She was an inpatient at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Currently, there are eight residents of The Villas hospitalized at St. John's. There are four hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.