On Thursday, December 30, 2021, we’re coming together to help save lives!

We are still in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage and really need your help!

Will you please consider taking an hour of your time to donate blood during this time of dire need?

Remember:

Blood donation is safe!

Extra precautionary measures are in place to ensure that our staff and donors remain safe and healthy.

All donors are required to have an appointment and wear a mask throughout the donation process.

All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card or a long sleeved t-shirt, as a small token of our appreciation.

See below for details on our upcoming blood drive, and please consider scheduling an appointment. To see the time slots available for appointments, just click below.



WCIA 3 Gift of Life