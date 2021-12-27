On Thursday, December 30, 2021, we’re coming together to help save lives!
We are still in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage and really need your help!
Will you please consider taking an hour of your time to donate blood during this time of dire need?
Remember:
- Blood donation is safe!
- Extra precautionary measures are in place to ensure that our staff and donors remain safe and healthy.
- All donors are required to have an appointment and wear a mask throughout the donation process.
- All donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card or a long sleeved t-shirt, as a small token of our appreciation.
See below for details on our upcoming blood drive, and please consider scheduling an appointment. To see the time slots available for appointments, just click below.
WCIA 3 Gift of Life
Schedule Here
–Effingham Event Center
1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham
Monday, December 27, 2021
1 pm-6 pm
-Knights of Columbus #577
520 E. North St., Decatur
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
1 pm-4 pm
-Market Place Plaza (former Gordmans/Dress Barn locations)
1901 N. Market St., Champaign
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm
-Decatur Donor Center
151 W. Main St., Decatur
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm
-Tuscola United Methodist Church
901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
8 am-1 pm
-Urbana Donor Center
1408 W. University Ave., Urbana
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm
-Danville Elks Donor Center
300 E. Liberty Lane, Danville
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm
-Mattoon Donor Center
700 Broadway Ave. East, Suite 36, Mattoon
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm
-Springfield Donor Center
1999 Wabash Ave., Suite 100, Springfield
Thursday, December 30, 2021
9 am-4 pm