



Friday, June 16th 3pm-7pm WCIA 3 Backlot

WCIA 3 is hosting a diaper drive for Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring 2023. Stop by WCIA 3’s Backlot (across from the Champaign Public Library) and donate new / unopened packs of diapers for newborns and toddlers for the United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank. We will also accept monetary donations to the drive as well.

About United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank

Purpose

Diapers are a basic need for ALL children. United Way’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank collects donations of disposable diapers year-round and then provides them free of charge to local programs serving low-income families. In this way, we’re helping families improve their bottom line financially while keeping babies clean and healthy. This benefits our whole community.

Basics

The Diaper Bank relies on donations from generous people to fill our shelves. We need your support!

Every month we distribute diapers to our twelve partner organizations. Those partners make sure diapers get to families in need!

In May we distributed almost 13,000 diapers, which is the most we’ve distributed in a single month!

What We Accept

We gratefully accept UNOPENED packages of diapers and wipes for babies and toddlers. We do not accept adult diapers. Diapers must be unopened for safety and quality reasons.

We accept any size or brand of diapers and wipes. We are ESPECIALLY in need of newborn, size 5 and size 6.

. There are many ways to give. You can donate unopened packs of diapers and wipes, purchase from our Amazon Wish List, or make a credit card gift online at UnitedWayChampaign.org/Give

Get Involved, Get Diapers, Get More Information

To run your own drive or volunteer to repack diapers contact Carolyn Butterfield at United Way of Champaign County – carolyn@unitedwaychampaign.org

Do you need diapers for your family? Call United Way 211 to connect with one of our diaper distribution partners.

The Diaper Bank website is www.unitedwaychampaign.org/diaperbank

