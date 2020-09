About Stu Ellis

Stu Ellis has been a well-known agricultural communicator in Illinois for 50 years. Beginning as the farm broadcaster at WSOY in Decatur, Stu expanded his service to Cornbelt farmers through radio, television, newspapers, newsletters, and the Internet. He has recently joined WCIA 3 in Champaign, providing morning agricultural programming to viewers of WCIA 3 and WCIX 49 in Springfield.