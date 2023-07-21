CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two University of Illinois students are turning their disabilities into opportunities while teaching kids wheelchair basketball at the Champaign Recreation Center.

Joshua Pierce, a freshman, has been unable to walk his entire life. He started playing wheelchair basketball at an early age and said that having a good time is the whole point of the sport.

“I remember when I was that young, and they look like they’re having fun and that’s what this sport is all about it’s about finding your niche and knowing no matter what people tell you the actors, peers friends no matter what you can do anything you want,” Pierce said.

Pierce is now mentoring with his now teammate Gabriel Denberber, a senior, who said that those with disabilities can also be competitive athletes.

Pierce said watching kids similar to him succeed and compete is a source of joy for him.

“When I see the smile on these kids faces it makes my heart joyful also,” Pierce said. “Maybe I wasn’t happy today but when I see them play and they laugh I just cannot control myself I also laugh with them like joyful.”

“And that’s why we have sports for wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, anything you can really think of and we play in a wheelchair and we are athletes just like anybody else,” Pierce said. “Never give up, try everything even though there are so many things your family or your friends think you can’t do it I think you should still try.”

Pierce tried himself and succeeded as he now plays for the oldest collegiate wheelchair basketball team in the nation.

