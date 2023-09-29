TUSCOLA, Ill (WCIA) — People in Tuscola are rallying around a 4th grader battling a rare disease, and they’re doing it with a race.

“New territory, learning about it, words we’ve never heard before: rare, genetic, brain disease,” Hanna Foreman said.

Foreman is talking about her son Nash’s diagnosis. It’s called vanishing white matter disease, a terminal condition attacking the brain.

“It destroys the myelin in the brain, which is the white matter that sends signals to the rest of your body,” Foreman explained.

Nash was diagnosed last October, and medical bills were piling up. So Foreman’s friend Sarah Sumption is setting up a run, raising money, awareness and racing for a cure.

But Sumption suggested that it was something Foreman had to show up and participate in.

“That made me a little nervous. I’m not a runner so that made me a little nervous too,” Foreman said. “But that it a passion of hers, so I said ‘Have at it. You do what you want to do, you take the reins and let’s see what happens.’ And it has grown beyond what we would have ever imagined.”

“I run races all the time, and I’ve always wanted to be a part of that, so I thought ‘Let’s do it,'” Sumption explained. “So I took all of my racing experience and threw it into this race to make it really awesome and it’s just exploded.”

About 80 people have already signed up for the race October 28th through downtown Tuscola. They’re running with a purpose, helping keep the town of Tuscola Nash strong.

Nash’s condition is terminal, but there is a human trial for a treatment in the Netherlands.

“As soon as we found out, we got in touch with them, I went and got expedited passports, I was like ‘We are going to Amsterdam,'” Foreman said.

Nash, however, wasn’t accepted into the program because his condition isn’t severe enough yet. They are expecting to apply again in the future.

