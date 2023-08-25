RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Everyone knows the saying, “When life hands you lemons, you make lemonade.” Now, nine-year-old Kameryn Vericker in Rantoul is re-writing the rulebook on lemonade stands, using his business to bring happiness to people throughout the community.

The young Vericker has an eye for entrepreneurship.

“My mom asked me, she gave me a loan and she asked, ‘How much do you want me to loan you,'” Vericker said. “And I said $15, but I went over $15 and got to $20.”

All summer long, those who have driven by his lemonade stand on West Grove Avenue in Rantoul have had their hearts and thirsts refreshed by him and his sister. Vericker is sharing all his profits with the goal of making others happy.

“He has a big heart,” said Terri Mackins, Vericker’s mother. “He will help anybody do anything for anyone. He’s a good kid.”

The secret ingredient is a mystery even to Vericker.

“I don’t make it. You’ll have to ask [my mom] that.”

Vericker might not know the recipe, but he has already got the ingredient to make himself a successful business owner.

“Be kind, work hard, and just try your best.”

Vericker said he plans on buying his mom a birthday gift, something for his sister and something for three of his friends with the money he made this summer.

