SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A world-famous ballet is coming to Springfield in 2024.

The UIS Performing Arts Center announced on Thursday that Swan Lake will be coming to the venue in March. The ballet, composed in Russia in 1875, is currently embarked on a tour of the U.S. as part of the World Ballet Series.

The version of Swan Lake coming to Springfield is described as an original new production, featuring the ballet’s original, but retouched choreography. The production also includes hand-painted sets, hand-crafted costumes and the music of composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

The ballet will perform only one show in Springfield – the night of March 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for as low as $35 are available on the UIS Performing Arts Center’s website or by calling their ticket office at 217-206-6160.