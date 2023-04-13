PARIS (AP) — New films by Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders and Ken Loach are in the lineup announced Thursday for the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Anderson’s sci-fi homage “Asteroid City,” Wenders’ “Perfect Days” and Loach’s “The Old Oak” are among 19 movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

The schedule for next month’s festival includes Cannes-favorite directors such as Italy’s Nanni Moretti (“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire”), Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Monster”) and Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”).

There are a record six female directors in the competition, including France’s Catherine Breillat with “L’été Dernier,” Austria’s Jessica Hausner with “Club Zero” and Italy’s Alice Rohrwacher with “La Chimera.”

The seaside cinema extravaganza in the south of France opens May 16 with French director Maïwenn’s historical drama, “Jeanne du Barry,” starring Johnny Depp as King Louis XV.

“Jeanne du Barry” has been billed as Depp’s comeback film following his explosive trial last year with Amber Heard, his ex-wife. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

Organizers previously announced that “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will make their world premieres at the festival, which runs through May 27.