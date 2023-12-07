CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Matthew White sat down with Suzanne Woodard of the Fairmount Event Committee to talk about several holiday events taking place in Fairmount on Dec. 9.

Woodard said that volunteers are always welcome, even from outside the Fairmount community. Those interested in volunteering can reach out through the Event Committee’s Facebook page.

Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fairmount Faith Church (107 East Vance Street)

There will be local vendors, music and food.

Christmas Parade

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Main Street

The parade will feature 20 entries, candy, and Santa as a special guest.

Pictures with Santa

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fairmount Fire Station (403 South High Street)

After making his grand appearance in the parade, Santa will make his way to the fire station for photo ops and free cookies provided by the Woman’s Club of Fairmount. This is a Christmas tradition of over 20 years.

Ham and Beans Dinner

3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fairmount Fire Station

A hearty dinner will be served at the fire station. Donations are also accepted for event efforts throughout the community.